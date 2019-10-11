Federico Alfonso Duran aka: Fred, Rocky and Pops! He went to be with Our Lord and the Love of His Life, Hilda Copple on September 24, 2019. He was the second of seven children born to Abel and Carmelita Duran in Monte Vista, Colo., on April 11, 1930. He now leaves one sibling behind, Teresa.
He enlisted in the Army in 1948 and was a part of the 32nd Field Artillery Battalion in Germany. After an Honorable discharge in 1952 he went on to become a nurse, detective, policeman, fireman (30 years) and for the last 35 years, a Spanish speaking interpreter for the Municipal Court for the City of The Dalles.
It wasn't unusual to see him walking the streets and roads of The Dalles as he did 20 miles a day for many years. He also loved to hunt and Halibut fishing in Alaska was his favorite thing! He was a devout Catholic and hardly ever missed a Sunday for church and afterward taking communion to those that couldn't attend. Thanksgiving he would pull out his own potato peelers and go to the community dinner and peel potatoes for days, something he looked forward to each year. When Rena was involved with Special Olympics, he was at her side with all the fundraising!
Rocky is survived by his stepdaughters Rena (Greg) Hunley and Debbie Copple; 3 grandchildren, Geoff (Jess) Hunley, Andy Hunley and Mikayla Copple; 2 great grandsons, Alex and Grayson Hunley; and many relatives in Colorado.
The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice for the care and help they gave to us in this difficult time and Hearts of Gold for the respite they gave us toward the end.
Please join us on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. for a Funeral Mass at the Catholic Church in The Dalles, Oregon at 1222 W. 10th St. There will be a gathering to follow in the Parish Hall.