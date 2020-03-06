Frances Lee Little of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Feb. 18, 2020, at the age of 89, with family by her side. She was born to Bernhardt Ernest and Goldie Belle Guth on Sept. 21, 1930 in El Reno, Okla.
She joined her brother Calvin, who survives her. She is also survived by her children Betsy (Tom) Clow, Kathy (Philip) Horn, and John Little; grandchildren Stephen (Tiffany) Clow, Shannon (Mike) Salts, Tracy Clow, David Little and Bradley Little; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Elena Clow and Norah Salts.
When Frances was 11 years old, World War II was on. Her mother moved the family to Vancouver, Wash., where her mom worked evenings in the shipyards to provide for the family. It was here, in McLoughlin Heights, that she felt stability and began to shine in school and with her special acrobatic team under the direction of her dear Mr. Hicks. They traveled and were the opening act for the Three Stooges, something she was quite proud of and had very fond memories of. She was an outstanding student and very fondly remembered by her classmates and teachers.
She met and married George D. Little, Jr. (deceased) on Sept. 10, 1950, given away by Mr. Hicks.
There are so many things to say about our mom, she was very proud to be a member of the PEO society and spent many active years in it. George and Frances owned Jenny’s Discount Furniture Store for many years and made friends along the way.
Anyone who knew Frances could tell you about her love of yard sales. She never missed an opportunity to look for those special treasures that brought her great joy over the years. She did have an eye for a bargain that was for sure!
The family would like to thank her friends, neighbors and community for helping her the last year of her life. She was an irreplaceable character, one that comes along only once in a lifetime, and a very loved grandmother by her grandchildren, especially David and Bradley.
Remembrances for Frances may be made to The Dalles Humane Society.