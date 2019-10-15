G. Louise Kendrick was born on August 6, 1930 in Tulsa, Okla., to Andy and Mary Wilder. In her early years, Louise spent lots of time with her neighboring grandma who took her to church regularly and shared God's love with her. From a very young age, Louise became passionate about sharing her love for Jesus with others around her, especially children.
Louise graduated high school in 1948 and then began nurses training, which is how she met her future husband as her patient. She and Delmar Kendrick were married on May 15, 1950, and had four children, Delese, Kit, Sue, and Mark. Louise and Del set an example to generations about what a dedicated, loving commitment through matrimony looks like during their more than 68 years of marriage, parting only through death last February.
Not only a dedicated wife, Louise lived out a strong commitment to each of her children and grandchildren as well as to extended family, which was extremely important to her. While fully capable of firmly teaching respect for others, good manners, hard work, etc., one of her hallmarks was Louise’s playfulness and even orneriness. Well into her 70's she would not shy away from challenging the grandkids to a round of "horse", demonstrating her continuing prowess and skill as a star basketball player from her high school days. In addition, playing cards and other games was a regular event in the Kendrick household motivated by Louise.
Teaching Sunday School was one way she used her gifts for literally decades, beginning at 12 years old and not stopping until a health event made it necessary at age 83! Over the years, many children, teens and adults have known her simply as "Teacher Louise". Coming from modest means and living through the Great Depression gave Louise a unique foundation she was able to use. She saw everyone as precious and was never intimidated by sickness, poverty, or even dirty, sticky hands and faces, but instead of being put off, engulfed each one lovingly in her embrace. She would gladly share with every individual God's love for them and how they had value to Him and in her eyes as well. Her ministry with youth was also evident in Lyle for many years during "Friday Nights" , and in the 70's and 80's, with women as a speaker for Christian Women's Club. Her activities and examples for young and old alike were often playful, animated, and captivating in nature. She had a great ability to laugh at herself and be silly, engaging the listener as she drove home a concept from God's Word.
The Kendrick's made their home in Lyle, Wash., and had a significant impact on the community. Louise joined in with the family grocery business and used her nursing skills many times to assist others in need. She even delivered a baby once when rockslides prevented transport to the hospital. One of her biggest community contributions was being "grandma" to the Lyle High School students their home bordered. Always with an "open door policy", teens would come in for short visits, a stay during a time of need, or for a hot meal at lunchtime. Walls in their kitchen were full of names and measurements of many children over the years, along with graduation photos and information. Her warm hospitality was like a magnet drawing people in through her genuine caring.
Louise truly loved people and had an outgoing personality. Louise made meaningful connections with everyone she met, and consistently shared her faith during her encounters. She had a positive influence on others and will be greatly missed.
Due to a series of health events, Louise died on October 4, 2019, surrounded by loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents; youngest sister Shirley; and her loving husband. She is survived by her sister Mary Ann; her children; grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, David, Jeff, Kable, Katie, Kyle, Courtney, Sarah, Christie, and Ben; and eight great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Gateway Church 1111 Dry Hollow Rd, The Dalles, Oregon 97058 on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 3:30 p.m.