George O’Dell Kellogg of Miami, Okla., passed from this life Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home. He was 85.
George was born August 23, 1934, in Wyandotte, Okla., to Charles Elmer and Eliza Ann (Leader) Kellogg. He was a graduate of Wyandotte High School and had lived in Oregon for many years before returning to the Miami area.
George worked for Northwest Aluminum in The Dalles, Ore., for 40 years.
He was preceded in death by son, Benny Kellogg; his parents; and 10 siblings, Marvin Kellogg, Arlis (Pat) Kellogg, Iven (Shorty) Kellogg, Myrttal McGhee, Vernal Kellogg, Tiny Roberts, Eugene Kellogg, Lenabell Mathis, Elma Tell and John Kellogg.
George is survived by his wife, Janice L. Kellogg Miami, Okla.; sons, Stanley Kellogg of Mosier, Ore., Randy Kellogg and George R. Kellogg both of Miami, Okla.; daughter, Pamela Long of Vinita, Okla.; 2 sisters, Gladys Crowder and June Roberts both of Grove, Okla.; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Thursday January 30, 2020, at Anderson’s Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, Oregon 97031. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday January 31, 2020, at Upper Valley Cemetery 6917 Allen Road Parkdale, Ore., 97041.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.