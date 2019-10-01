Gerald David Stratton

On Monday, September 23, 2019, Gerald (Jerry) David Stratton, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 79. Jerry was born on March 29, 1940, in Ivel, Ky., to Carrie and Herbert Stratton.
After graduating from Betsy Layne High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in the Security Forces. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in 1963 while stationed in Winslow, Ariz., where he met and married his wife, Bessie Lea Gore, on November 24, 1960. They moved to Wishram, Wash., in 1966 to pursue his 37-year career as a railroad brakeman. They raised a son and daughter, Eric and Christina, but suffered the tragic death of Eric at age 16.
Jerry had a passion for people. He also loved scrapping and restoring old tools, and he combined his two favorite hobbies earning him local “go-to guy” status. He loved a good cup of coffee and never met a stranger. He was known for his quirky wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He lived the greatest commandments of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ (Mark 12:28-34).
Jerry was preceded in death by his father Herbert; his mother Carrie; and son Eric. He is survived by his wife Bessie; his daughter Christina; his sister Joyce; two grandsons, Christopher and Christian; several cousins; nieces; and nephews.
A memorial service be held at Jerry’s home church, Wishram Community Church, 340 Main Street, Wishram, Wash., at 10 a.m. on October 5, 2019. It will be followed by a graveside interment at the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, Oregon at 12 p.m.
In leiu of flowers, please send donations to the Wishram Community Church, P.O. Box 51, Wishram, Wash., 98673.