Gloria Jean Kennedy, a lifelong Mosier, Ore., resident and business owner, passed away Saturday February 15, 2020, in Gresham, Ore.
Gloria was born April 16, 1936, in The Dalles, Ore., to Darrell Percy and Lillie Adena (Hood) Evans. Gloria’s ancestors were Mosier pioneers. She was part of the fifth generation of the Evans Family to live in Mosier. Gloria grew up in Mosier on the Evans family homestead. Gloria attended school in Mosier all twelve years and graduated from Mosier High School in 1954. She studied business courses at Oregon State University in 1955. While attending Mosier School, Gloria met Bill Leroy Kennedy. Bill and Gloria were high school sweethearts. They were married on September 1, 1957 at the Mosier Christian Church.
While growing up on the family farm, Gloria honed her culinary skills, picked cherries, peaches and prunes, and packed fruit in the family packinghouse. A few of the chores on the farm included pruning fruit trees and changing sprinkler lines. Gloria and Bill worked together on the Evans farm during high school. After returning home from college, Gloria was employed by the phone company in The Dalles as a telephone operator.
Gloria and Bill purchased the Robert Andrews store in Mosier, Ore., in the year 1958, and that was the beginning of Bill’s Market. They worked beside each other in the grocery business for 24 years. After selling the grocery store in 1982, she joined the work force as a member of Kennedy Excavating. Gloria was the bookkeeper, took care of the necessary permits for projects and business licensing, and was the parts chaser. When needed, she would drive the dump truck and backhoe.
Being married to a Mosier Volunteer Fireman, she became an integral part of Mosier Fire Department Command Control Center. With only 10 phones hooked up to the Mosier fire phone system at the time, one at Bill's Market, and one at her home, Gloria always knew the location of the fires. If you wanted to know the location of the fire, you called Gloria, day or night.
Gloria and husband Bill were staunch supporters of their children and grandchildren’s sport activities, as they proudly watched their participation in ballgames or track meets. Gloria and Bill proudly watched their children and grandchildren participate in sports activities.
She loved Sunday outings with her family whether it was rock hunting, Sunday drives, or trying out the metal detector around old Mosier area homestead sites. Gloria and Bill took their four kids everywhere they went, whether it was to Dairy Queen, the Humdinger, the movies, functions, as well as family vacations to Yellowstone or the Grand Canyon. Gloria loved cooking for her family, especially during holidays and family gatherings. She also enjoyed traveling, tending to her flowers and family history. She was the official family photographer.
Gloria is survived by her four kids: Rick Kennedy of Caddo Valley, Ark.; Terry Kennedy (and wife Sherri) of Hood River, Ore.; Penny Kennedy of The Dalles, Ore.; Dale Kennedy of Mosier, Ore.; grandchildren Fitzpatrick Kennedy of Redmond, Ore.; Savanna Stein (and husband Myken) of Fruitland, Idaho; Matthew Neal (and wife Lizzie) of Everett, Wash.; Jenna Kennedy of Hood River, Ore.; great grandchildren Monte and Matthew Stein of Fruitland, Idaho; niece Bonnie Cook of Kennewick, Wash.; nephew Gil Evans (and wife Debbie) of Mosier; great niece, Megan Smith of Richland; great nephews Philip Evans (and wife Davina) of Mosier, Ore., Kurt and (and wife Tiffany) of The Dalles, Ore., and Lynden Evans, as well as several great- great nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at Anderson's Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave Hood River, OR 97031). Interment will follow the service at Mosier Cemetery (State Road Mosier, Ore.) with a reception at the Mosier Grange Hall (900 4th Ave, Mosier, OR).
