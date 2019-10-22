“A Friend to All," Gregory Norman Jarl, passed away on September 25, 2019. Friends and Family are invited to join us for a Celebration of Life at the Westwind Frame and Gallery in The Dalles, Ore., on October 26, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., family and friends will be sharing the amazing impact Greg had on our lives.
Greg may be best remembered for his candy apple red, '55 Chevy pickup he drove while attending high school in The Dalles. He rebuilt the entire engine by himself at 16 years old and many of the aging law enforcement officers may remember it was quite fast. Ironically, he did not get any traffic citations until he was 18 years old. At which point, he had successfully escaped any infractions even though he had been stopped over 20 times.
He was preceded in passing by his grandparents, Alberta and Vernie Jarl and Arnold and Emma Eiesland, and his parents, Norman and Jean Jarl. He is survived by his wife, Nina Drader Jarl, sister Tiffany Jarl Denning, brother Brian Jarl, and his stepchildren, Julia Sheehan, Hilario (Lalo) Dorado, Marco Drader, and Angelique Olson. As his love ones remember, Greg had a special place in his heart for dogs. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to the Home at Last Humane Society in The Dalles.