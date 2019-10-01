Herman Joseph Neuberger passed away on September 23, 2019 at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Herm was born on June 16, 1924 and was 95 years of age at the time of his passing.
Born in The Bronx, New York City, Herm was the only child of Herman and Anna (Strecker) Neuberger. He attended New York City public schools and graduated from City College of New York in June of 1945. He played four years of baseball in college and was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals as a pitcher and outfielder. He played for four years up and down the east coast on their farm team, the Allentown Cardinals, until an injury forced him to retire from professional baseball.
Herm met his future wife, Betty Sassaman, in Allentown, Penn.; they were married there on September 27, 1952. They had two children at that time: Rob Neuberger and Linda (Neuberger) Evans. In 1961 the family moved west where Herm went to work for the Harvey Aluminum Company in Torrance, Calif. In 1966 he was transferred to the smelter in The Dalles. In 1967, he and Betty added Sandra (Neuberger) Felderman to their family. He retired from what was then Martin Marietta Aluminum in 1986.
Herm was a past president of The Dalles Country Club, a past council member of Zion Lutheran Church, and held many civic memberships in Kiwanis and The Dalles Elks Lodge. He was an avid golfer, bowler, and a faithful supporter of local high school sports.
Herm is survived and will be dearly missed by his three children and their spouses, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Betty.
Memorials are encouraged to be made in Herm’s name to Zion Lutheran Church.
