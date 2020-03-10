Homer Wilson Lindsey

Homer Wilson (Scotty) Lindsey passed away at the age of 75 on Feb. 27, 2020, in Golden Valley, Az., where he has lived for the last two years.
From Dec. 31, 1962, to Dec. 30, 1965, Scotty served our country in the U.S. Army. Scotty was a longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., and was employed for 44 years at The Dalles aluminum plant before moving to Lyle, Wash., in 1999.
His Hobbies and passions were loving his wife and family. He also was into pre-1850 American Indian Culture. Scotty was into napping and making handmade knives, bows, arrows, dream catchers, and everything in between. He was his best when hunting, fishing, and playing a round of golf.
Scotty was married to Ilean Ripplinger Lindsey whom he loved for 29 years and will continue to love as long as the winds whisper in her ears. He was a loving father to Kenn Lindsey, Dan Ripplinger, Saprina Lindsey Ford, Darla Lindsey McKee, and Jeannie Lindsey Barker. Scotty's love did not end at his children but continued to his 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his brothers, Leonard and Thomas Lindsey; sister Janice Kellogg; brother and sister-in-law Robert and Cheryl Ripplinger and John and Linda Ripplinger.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Clinton and Adele Lindsey; and two sisters, Mavourneen Reagan and Linda (Berral) Miller.
His arms were always full of love for the numerous nephews and nieces that filled his life with more joy than we will ever know.
Spread your wings and fly with the eagles and continue to watch over family and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held on June 27, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. This will be a potluck held at Sorosis Park in The Dalles, Oregon.