Jacob J. Platt, 88, of Gresham Ore., passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born on March 10, 1931, in The Dalles, Ore., to Jacob and Edna (Guinther) Platt.
He was a graduate of Dufur High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS Silverstein. Jacob worked for 35 years with Union Pacific Railroad before he retired in 1989 and was a member of the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks Union.
Jacob married Olga Jo Adams on May 24, 1984, in Hood River, Ore. He loved hunting, fishing, dirt-biking and took many vacations on his tour bike.
Jacob is survived by his wife Jo Platt of Gresham Ore.; sons Tim Platt of The Dalles, Don Platt of Seattle, Wash., and Robert Platt of Sisters, Ore.; daughter Christine Warren of Aurora, Ore.; grandchildren Larry Conklin and Kelly Warren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
No formal services will be held at this time. Contributions may be made as donations to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org in memory of Jacob. Arrangements entrusted to Bateman Carroll Funeral Home in Gresham, Oregon.