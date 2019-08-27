Jacob "Jake” Grossmiller was born March 1, 1939, to Helen I. Rumsey and Kenneth Grossmiller. He passed away on August 19, 2019, in his sleep, at his home.
Jake was a third generation resident of The Dalles, Ore. He loved the town. He was on multiple committees that showed that love; including the Fort Dalles Days, Mural Society, Mid-Columbia Car Club, Boy Scouts, 4-H and Elks, just to name a few.
He also loved rodeos. He started announcing with his father at age 10 and did as many as 22 rodeos a year all over the Northwest. He was dedicated to the sport. He served as president and director of NWRA and was named announcer of the year in 1988.
He is survived by his son, Gary Grossmiller of Arlington, Ore., daughter Susan Grossmiler Logan of Vancouver, Wash.; granddaughter Gabriela Logan of Kirkland, Wash., and stepchildren, Crystal Davis Ross of The Dalles and Mark Davis of Seattle, Wash. He is preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Sue Davis.
Please join us for a graveside service on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in The Dalles.
In lieu of flowers please contribute in his name to the Fort Dalles Riders P.O. Box 491 The Dalles Oregon 97058