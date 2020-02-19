Jacqueline “Jackie” Jones (n. Straub) died peacefully in her home on Feb. 3, 2020, in The Dalles, Ore., at the age of 63.
Jackie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Guillermo “Pollo” Flores Pacheco; son, Adam Jones of The Dalles; grandchildren, Isaac, Aden and Madison Jones; brothers, Charles Sterling of Oregon and Mickey Sterling of Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents, Janice Mae (n. Lewis) Straub and Oliver Robert Straub, and her son, Jay Jones.
Jackie was born Jan. 17, 1957, in Playa del Rey, Calif., to Janice and Oliver Straub, and graduated from Hood River High School in Hood River, Ore.
In addition to raising two sons, she was a hard worker all her life. She was initially employed by Jantzen, and then worked at Luhr Jensen for 27 years. After Luhr Jensen, she returned to school at Columbia Gorge Community College where she trained to become a medical assistant. She worked as a certified medical assistant at both One Community Health and finally at Mid-Columbia Medical Center, Internal Medicine.
Jackie loved visiting with and going on outings with her family and friends. She was an accomplished seamstress, making clothing for her family, and was well know for the many blankets she made for friends and family to welcome new babies into the world. She also loved all animals, especially dogs, and would frequently donate to animal causes. She was a kind and generous soul who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sorosis Park in The Dalles on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at noon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jackie’s life.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends have set up a memorial fund, https://www.gofundme.com/f/jackie-jones-memorial-fund, to help with medical expenses.
Contributions may also be made to Home At Last Humane Society, 200 River Road, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.