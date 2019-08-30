James Ernest Corsale passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019. He lived most of his life in Springfield, Ill, and his final years in the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Oregon.
Jim was born July 30, 1922, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Izzo) Corsale in Bridgeport, Conn. He was a 1940 graduate of Harding High School in Bridgeport, Conn. He loved sports, playing baseball, basketball, track and boxing. He briefly worked as a photographer at Remington Arms.
In 1942 he enlisted in the US Navy during World War II. He served on the Battleship New Jersey in the Asia Pacific Theater, participating in many battles including the Battle of Okinawa and the occupation of Japan after the surrender. He earned a World War II victory medal.
Jim met his future wife Carol Jean Terwilliger at a Valentine’s Day Dance in Milwaukee, Wisc., during the time he was stationed at the Great Lakes Naval Base. When he returned from his service they were married on April 6, 1946, in Milwaukee. They spent part of their honeymoon at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center with Jim’s beloved younger brother, Joey, a member of the fighting 69, who was recovering from extensive injuries received in 1945 during The Battle of Hurtgen Forest in Germany. They made their first home together in Madison, Wisc., where he attended the University of Wisconsin, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in 1950.
Jim and Carol moved to Springfield, Ill., where he worked for Holmes Serum Company for many years.
He loved life, his huge Italian family and his friends. He was an avid golfer, loved to fish and was an excellent Italian cook. Jim loved photography, art, music, theater, and in particular jazz. You could always make him happy by putting on Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Coltrane, Johnny Hartman or Ella Fitzgerald.
He was preceded in death by; his wife, Carol; brother, Joseph; daughter, Janet Corsale and son-in-law, Dr. Charles Heath.
He is survived by; his children, Dr. Mark J. Corsale, Elizabeth Corsale and son-in-law Peter Dippery; his grandchildren, Bree Corsale Sheridan, Bree’s husband Ian Sheridan, Emily Corsale and Gabriel Corsale Dippery; and his great-grandson, Maxwell Sheridan.
A funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m., September 5, 2019, at Anderson Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Burial will follow the funeral at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River, Oregon.
His family wishes to express their deepest appreciation and gratitude for the compassion and care given to him by the staff at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Oregon.
Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.