Jennifer Lynn (McNeel) Heldstab passed away suddenly on November 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jenny was born in Portland, Ore., on July 10, 1971, the youngest child of four children to Harold Frank McNeel, and Roxene Sarvela Woods.
She spent most of her childhood growing up in Lyle, Wash., and developed a love for riding, racing, grooming, and showing horses. She spent much of this time excelling in 4-H, as well as riding her motorcycles.
She shared 31 of her 48 happy years in life with her high school sweetheart, Jeffery Heldstab. In 1998 their family grew an extra pair of legs as they welcomed into their lives their daughter Kaisey Heldstab. Most of her working life was spent at Bickler Orthodontics where she developed many relationships with not only patients, but her “work family” as well.
If you asked Jennifer how she would describe herself she would say she was loyal, reliable, giving, and realistic. All of these are true, but one may also describe her as adventurous, beautiful, and loving. Her laugh could light up the room like no other. She gave her opinion without flinching or apology, but she never dismissed anyone for their choice and welcomed everyone with an open heart.
She enjoyed her time spent in fellowship at Lyle Celebration Center as well as; hiking, camping, and found pleasure in the musical and visual arts. She had a passion for travel and enjoyed numerous trips to the coast, California, Canada, and her memorable adventure to Ireland, and Scotland. Many of her happiest times were spent together with her large family which she loved wholeheartedly.
Jennifer was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, daughter and friend. Her love will always be felt and she will be profoundly missed by her loving husband Jeffery Heldstab; her daughter Kaisey Heldstab (fiancè Mason Bansch); her parents Roxene and Keith Woods, Frank and Theresa McNeel; her mother-in-law Linda Heldstab; her father-in-law Tony Heldstab; her siblings Chris (Andrea) McNeel, Adam McNeel, Kevin (Rebecca) Woods, Kurt Woods, Brian (Wendy) Scattergood, Kevin (Jerissa) Scattergood, brothers-in-law, Scott Myers, David (Machel) Heldstab; as well as numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her sisters René Smith, and Monique Myers.
There will be a celebration of Jennifer’s life on Saturday, November 23, 2019, from 11 a.m. ~ 2 p.m. at Covenant Christian Church 2630 E. 18th St., The Dalles, Oregon 97058