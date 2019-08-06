Joe Armstrong of Dufur, Oregon passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was 76 years old.
Joe was born to Maxine and Harold Armstrong in The Dalles, Oregon. He graduated from Dufur High School and enlisted in the United States Navy where he fulfilled his duty to serve his country.
In June 1966, he married Gail and together they raised two children, Marc and Stacey.
Joe was an avid Harley rider and he and Gail would often take memorable trips together. His favorite trips were to Sturgis and San Diego to see the Midway -- the ship he was stationed on while in the Navy.
Joe was known for his hard work ethic, love of riding and love of his family.
Joe is proceeded in his death by his father, Harold and his mother, Maxine. He is survived by his wife, Gail; his beloved Missy (pet); his sister Lucile (Harold); his brother George (Candy); his two children, Marc and Stacey (Terry); and his grandchildren, Briana (John), Brandon (Karrissa) and Taylor; his step-grandchildren Jake, Ashley (Jason), Zach and Trevor; his great-grandchildren Anderson, Avalyn, Noah, Olive; and many friends and family.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home in The Dalles, Oregon. A potluck party will follow at Dufur City Park.