John Edward Macnab

John “Jack” Macnab was born to Don and Edna Macnab on October 2, 1951, in The Dalles, Ore. He passed away on February 9, 2020, in Grants Pass, Ore. He was 68.
John grew up on a ranch in Sherman County and carried a love of farming, building, tinkering, and the outdoors throughout his life. He received his master’s degree from Oregon State University in 1976 and settled in Dallas, Ore., to raise his family. He was an accomplished engineer and business leader, at the end of his career, he was General Manager at Garmin AT. He was also an avid hobbyist, he loved: hiking, camping, woodworking, beekeeping, blacksmithing, photography, guitar, travel, and many other pursuits.
John was beloved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all those whose lives he touched.
He is survived by sisters, Jeanie and Karen; children, Ian (Terra) Macnab, Blake (Alyssa) Macnab, Bryce (Bekah) Macnab, Meghan (Josh) Morris, and Dylan (Ariana) Macnab; and 15 grandchildren.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 1131 NE 10th St., Grants Pass, Oregon 97526.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Route 30, 317 E 2nd St., The Dalles, Oregon, 97058.