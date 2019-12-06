John Walter Blaser was born to Cora and Walter Blaser in The Dalles, Oregon.
He attended grammar school and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1947. After high school John attended Linfield College where he earned his degree in education and would meet Bette Lawson his future bride.
John served in the Navy for six years as an officer and navigator/pilot. He returned to education to go on and earn his Master of Education from Oregon State University and a Doctor of Education from the University of Idaho.
John was hired at assistant principal at The Dalles-Chenoweth School District from 1962-1966. His professional goals took him to Corbett, Oregon, Tillamook, Oregon, Burnt River, Oregon, Middleton, Idaho and Nampa, Idaho. Serving as an Athletic Director, Principal and Superintendent over a thirty-year span.
John is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bette Blaser, their two children Jaye Johnson (Lance) and Jeff Blaser (Marla), seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. John has a surviving sister, Eileen Booker (Elon).
Memorial service will be held for John on Monday December 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Community Bible Church in Emmett, Idaho. With an Internment Service at 3 p.m., at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery with full honors.