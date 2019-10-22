Johnnie Osbourn

Johnnie “Johnnie Straylow” Osbourn passed away on October 18, 2019 at the age of 79 in his home in The Dalles, Ore., with his wife, Leona at his side. He was born in Siloam Springs, Ark., on December 11, 1939 to William and Dorthy Osbourn.
He was an active member of the Masons, Shriners, Eagles and The Gun Club.
He is survived by his wife Leona of 22 years, daughter Cynita McClung (Larry), son Shawn Osbourn (Keri), brothers Jim and Jack Osbourn and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, older brother Jerry and son Scott.
Celebration of life will be held at The Dalles Eagles on October 24, 2019 from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at The Shriners Hospital for children in Portland.