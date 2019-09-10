Joseph “Joe” W. Craven of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on September 2, 2019, after a car accident. Joe was born in Dallas, Ore., on December 8, 1942.
He retired as a school counselor in The Dalles school district after many years.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Carol, whom he married in 1964. He leaves behind his children Kimberly Johnston of Troutdale, Ore., and Joe Craven of Goldendale, Wash. He was the grandfather of 2 grandchildren. He is survived also by his brother Robert “Bob” Craven of Dallas, Ore.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at The Springs at Mill Creek in 1201 W. 10th St, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
All friends are invited to attend.