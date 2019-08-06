Judith “Judi” Woodward

Judi said goodbye to life on earth early Thursday morning July 25, 2019. She spent her last hours with her sister Karen, sons Loren and Josh, daughter Tanya and her husband Paul. Diagnosed with terminal lung cancer she faced the fight of her life and she fought fiercely.
She was born in The Dalles, Oregon, February 20, 1952. She is survived by her mother Marlys Krein of The Dalles; brother Bob; and sister Karen, and her children.
Judi and her husband Glenn bought their house in North East Portland, Oregon on Simpson Cour in 1978 and together they made it a home.
Her door was always open, much like her heart.
When her kids started school in the early 80’s she began a long career volunteering at Rigler Elementary where she worked with special needs children. Judi LOVED kids and was a stay at home mom until the early 90’s when she went on to teach at Kenton Elementary. Not only did Judi love kids, she enjoyed people. She was always quick to offer her beautiful contagious smile. She found lifelong friends working at the Beaumont Liquor store for over 21 years, she loved her job and was content with her life.
Judi enjoyed gardening in the summer, liked spending Thursday afternoons at the Cully Market, and loved her neighbors. She loved baking treats for friends, thunderstorms, snow, frogs, plants and classic cars. Especially her orange 72’ Jeep. She loved trips to the beach and camping in the mountains of Eastern Oregon with her family. She was never one to just sit around, always had to be doing something. Whether it be hemming jeans for a friend, taking a welding class, working in her yard or making jellies, she was always busy.
More than anything Judi loved and lived to be a Mom.
She always gave of herself asking nothing in return, the tiniest lady with the biggest heart. A friend to almost all and “Mom” to many. Her spirit will be with us forever.
May she rest in peace.
A casual celebration of life will be held for all family and friends on August 25, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Fernhill Park 6010 NE 37th Ave. in Portland Oregon, near Judi's home.
Please bring your favorite potluck/picnic dish and non-alcoholic beverage if you can. Proteins, bottled water and some of Judi's favorites will be provided and the grill will be going. Please bring chairs if you can, some seating will be provided. This is an outdoor event so please plan accordingly.
Please bring a favorite picture of Judi if you have one.
We look forward to seeing everyone and sharing some special memories.
To rsvp please email tk.bowtiebabe@gmail.com