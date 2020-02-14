Judy Lorene Walker Johansson of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 5, 2020 in Portland, Ore., at OHSU Adventist Medical Center of heart failure. Judy was born in Winnfield, LA to William Lawson Walker Sr and Helen Mae Erskins Walker on Oct. 14, 1944. She was the fourth of five children.
She leaves behind her sister Jan Abrams of Salem, Ore. Her son William Burton Jr and wife Tawnya of Castle Rock, Wash., her son Robert Burton and wife Brenda of Winnfield, LA, and her daughter Christina Burton-Wilson and husband Westly of Oregon City, Ore.
Her grandkids, Breanna Parrish, Garrett Burton, James Parrish, Austin Burton, Terran Strobehn, Alyssa Vazquez, Kevin Burton, Connor Burton, Tristen Strobehn, MaKayla Strobehn, Ian Burton, Riley Burton, Kristina Spino, John Thompson, Kaylyn Thompson, Anabella Wilson and many nieces and nephews.
Judy had a smile that could light up the room. Judy had an adventurous side to her and loved to travel. Her humor and laughter brought joy to many. She loved her children with all her heart. She loved to cook and her children’s fondest memories were cooking in the kitchen with her. Judy was an amazing cook and she taught all her children all her cooking skills. Judy will be dearly missed by her loved ones. She will forever be in their hearts.