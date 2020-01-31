Karen E. Slaughter passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1936 in Salmon, Idaho to Elmer and Martha Way. She was the third child in a family of nine.
Karen moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 1998 to be closer to her family.
She was proceeded in death by her mother Martha Way; her father Elmer Way and her sister Alice Pederzani.
She is survived by her children, Karen Smith, Kevin Slaughter, Suzan Davis; brothers, Bob, Jim, Charlie and Bill Way; sisters, Judy Fry and Sallie Morgan; and multiple friends.
Karen requested there would be no services.