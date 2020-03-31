Kathie R. Lewis-Roberts

Kathie R “Becky” Lewis-Roberts passed away on March 18, 2020, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family.
Becky was born September 3, 1948, in Portland, Oregon and lived in many different places growing up. She moved with her family to Maupin, Oregon when she was 19, made it her home, and became a huge part of the community.
Becky had a heart of gold and a love for volunteering. She volunteered at Maupin Elementary School for well over 30 years, donating time, snacks, and anything else needed. Becky played an integral part in the city library, the Jaycettes, and was a leader and consultant for 13 years with the Girl Scouts.
Becky had a love and a special way with children. She opened her home as a daycare, House of Babble, providing a fun and educational environment.
Becky loved spending time with her husband Dale and their children and cherished time with her grandchildren more than anything else. She had a zest for life and a great sense of humor. She loved Disneyland, going for drives and adventuring, playing games, and enjoyed visiting her brother Ray in Reno.
She is survived by her loving husband Dale; son KC Johnson; daughter Leah Farrell and her husband Steve; grandchildren, Kaitlyn, River, Maxwell, and Cheyenne; brother Ray Lewis and his wife Cecelia of Reno, NV; sister Shannon Darling of Alaska; step-sisters Renee Johnson and her husband Don; Faith Robinson; and Tina Dye and her husband Dyke. She is preceded in death by her mother Kathie Eckman; her father Ray Lewis; and her brother Ross Lewis.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Maupin Elementary School.