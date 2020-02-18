Laura Ann (Morris) Comini passed away on Febr. 13, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore., at the age of 85. Laura was born in Sparta, Ill., on June 4, 1934, and went to school in Chester, Ill.
In 1948 she and her family moved to The Dalles, where she graduated from The Dalles High School in 1952. Laura married Jim Comini on Feb. 17, 1955, and the two were together until his death in 2004. They had two children Ron and Angela, and three grandchildren Ben, Rebecca, and Jacob.
Jim and Laura owned and operated The Dalles Liquor Store from 1973 to 1997. Laura worked all her life for various companies. She was a secretary for Stadelman Fruit Co. for 7 years, an automotive accountant for C.H. Urness Motors for 21 years, and did payroll for Mill Creek Orchards and George Davis Orchard for 28 years. Laura started working for the Shilo Inn in August of 1987, and after working in various positions there, was promoted to General Manager in 1993. She retired in May 2006. After that she worked and volunteered for various local organizations. In 2006 she was hired on as temporary Executive Director for The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce. Both Laura and her husband were actively involved in local politics, and Laura was a charter member of the Mid-Columbia Democratic Women. There she served as treasurer for several years, served on many committees, hosted many functions at home, and even helped set up the yearly booth at the annual Waco County Fair. Laura was also very active with the National Federation of Democratic Women and chaired several committees. Recently, Laura spent most of her time doing volunteer work for the Kiwanis, Faith Lutheran Church, and she particularly enjoyed the time she spent working for her friend, Louise, at Lines of Designs clothing. She received numerous awards throughout her life, including (but not limited to): Outstanding Member of the NFDW 1999; the Lawrence O'Brien Award for Outstanding Service to the Democratic Party awarded by the DNC in 1998; Outstanding Board Member for The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce in 2000 and 2002; Kiwanian of the Year in 2004 and 2019. In particular, Laura's main passion projects for the Kiwanis were the backpack program for local schoolchildren and the Challengers Baseball League, which adapts the rules and practices of traditional little league baseball to better fit the needs of children with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Laura loved to travel both domestically and internationally, and she visited places like Amsterdam, Tanzania, Hawaii, Alaska, and Ireland. She was planning another trip to Germany later this year.
Laura is survived by her children and grandchildren, as well as numerous other family and friends who miss her dearly.
They ask that in lieu of flowers, anyone who wishes to do so can make a donation to The Dalles Kiwanis club at P.O. Box 604 The Dalles, Oregon.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church at 2810 West 10th Street, The Dalles, Ore.