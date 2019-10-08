Laurie Johnson

At the age of 46, Laurie passed away at the St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., after a courageous battle with cancer. Her mother, sisters, and childhood friend Janet were by her side during her last hours.
She was born August 17, 1973, to Carol Ann (Claymier) Johnson and Wes Johnson. She grew up in Juniper Flat near Maupin, Ore. She graduated salutatorian of her class from Wasco County High School and then attended Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. She then went on to study architecture at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont. Laurie was always active in her community. As a high school student, she participated in school functions such as sports, student government and 4-H. For the last 12 years she took pictures of community and school sports events while working for the local newspaper in Grand Marias as a graphic designer.
Laurie is survived by her mother Carol Ann Johnson; father Wesley Johnson; siblings Patty Johnson (Mike Crook), Connie Johnson-Lee (Dan Lee), and Walt Johnson (Sabra Johnson); nieces Annie Lynch, Emma Crook, Brittney Johnson; and nephew, Jeremiah Mageo.
Besides spending time with her nieces and nephew, Laurie enjoyed hiking, gardening, traveling, photography, art and the outdoors. Laurie was also a talented baker who was particularly fond of making various breads and pies.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of her life at the Pine Grove Community Club School House on October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, her family is requesting that donations be sent to Patty Johnson at 171 Linnell Rd, Grand Marias, Minn., 55604. Donations will be made in Laurie’s name to the Grand Marias High School Art Program.
To express condolences, cards may be sent to Carol Ann Johnson 52973 Endersby Rd, Maupin, Ore., 97037 or Patty Johnson 171 Linnell Rd, Grand Marias Minn., 55604.