Margaret Kathelyn Patton, 90, of The Dalles, Ore., died September 9, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her life-long love, Paul Patton and older son LeRoy. She is survived by her son Larry. She also is survived by 3 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Margaret assisted her husband in business while raising 2 boys and taking care of the family home. She loved teaching Sunday school, sewing and making quilts. While she was quiet most of the time, she was quite the adventuress. Even after the passing of her husband, she continued her adventures throughout the Northwest and west even reaching Japan and The Philippines.
She touched many lives with her kindness and helpfulness and will be missed by all. Services will be Monday, 10 a.m., September 16, 2019, at Spencer, Libby and Powell.