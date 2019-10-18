Margaret Matilda Larsen, 92, of The Dalles, Ore., died Friday, October 11, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home. Margaret was born to Joseph and Esther Leonore Boisvert March 5, 1927, in South Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years David Harry Larsen, and her brother William Bosivert, and is survived by her brother John Trueman, Quesnel B.C., Canada, and sister Cathrine Fosbery, Merritt, B.C., Canada, and four children: Harry Larsen, wife Mary Jo, The Dalles, Ore.; Sandra Horwitz, husband Ted, The Dalles, Ore.; Annette Fernald, husband Dennis, Battle Ground, Wash.; and Steven Larsen, wife Nancy, Troutdale, Ore., and eleven grandchildren: Richard, Stephanie, Larry, Tina, Jason, Justin, Autumn, Logan, Chandler, Branson and Kobi, and four great-grandchildren: Cassidy, Finley, Emerson and Oliver. A service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore., on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 am, with a gathering for family and friends afterward at 2414A SE 17th Ave., Battle Ground, WA 98604.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be directed in Margaret’s name to the Foundation for Women’s Cancer at 230 W Monroe, Suite 710, Chicago, Illinois 60606.
The family of Margaret Larsen would like send a special thank you to The Heart of Hospice and all those who were there with us during a difficult time.