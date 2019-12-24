Marlee Susan Baker passed away on December 21, 2019 at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland Oregon. Marlee was born on May 16, 1952 and was 67 years of age at the time of her passing.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at The Dalles Civic Auditorium Ballroom 323 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Ore., 97058. Interment will be private at The Dalles IOOF Cherry Heights, The Dalles, Ore., 97058. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Ore., 97031. Visit www.Andersons TributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.