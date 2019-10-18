Marlys Krein, was born in Gackle, North Dakota on December 22, 1931 and passed away October 12, 2019 at the age of 87 at her home in The Dalles. Her parents were Raymond and Martha (Fode) Morrison and she was the 7th of 8 children.
She married Arthur Krein on February 14, 1948 in Gackle at the Presbyterian Church and moved to The Dalles in May of 1950. They first lived on the Kortge Ranch before purchasing their present house, in town, during the fall of 1950.
Marlys worked at J.C. Penney’s for 17 years in the shoe department and after retiring, she was often approached by people that recognized her as the “Shoe Lady.” She was involved American Legion’s Auxiliary Unit #19 and during a 26-year stretch served as the Auxiliary President and also held the offices of Secretary and Treasurer. She was Chairperson of the Girls State program, Chairperson of the Poppies for Veterans program and was a Life Member of Legion Auxiliary. For many years Marlys was active in the OSU Extension program and served as Chairman of the Wasco County 7 Mile unit and received special recognition for her involvement.
She volunteered at the Red Cross Blood Bank Canteen for 62 years and took tickets at the Hustler baseball games, high school baseball games and Babe Ruth tournaments for many years. In addition, she delivered Meals on Wheels, was a member of the Senior Center Board, served as Chairman of the New to U shop and called Bingo. She volunteered at Evergreen Nursing Home for about 20 years, calling Bingo on Thursday afternoons. Marlys also volunteered at the Warming Place and at her church. In 2011 Marlys was honored by the Chamber of Commerce as the “Outstanding Volunteer of The Dalles”.
Her house on West 16th Street was decorated for every holiday season with a special emphasis on Christmas for many years. She had a green thumb and always kept a flower garden, with an emphasis on roses, a produce garden and various fruits and berries. Marlys maintained a vast array of yard ornaments and “gremlins” throughout. She loved decorating with solar lights and her yard always “lit up” after dark.
Marlys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Art Krein; all of her siblings except one; son Don Krein; and daughter Judi Woodward.
She is survived by her brother Franklin Morrison (Kathy); her son Robert Krein (Joy); daughter Karen Krein; son of the heart Kip Jansen; grandchildren, Bob Krein, Jenny Krein (Keith Offel), Loren Woodward, Tanya Kiepke (Paul), Martha Narayanan (Narasim), Karnie Krein, Justin Jansen (Tasha); and 6 great-grandchildren.
Services to celebrate Marlys’s life and mourn her passing are as follows:
Viewing & Visitation at 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, 2019 at Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel (204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058). Graveside Committal at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at The Dalles I.O.O.F Three Mile Cemetery. Memorial Service & Reception at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Gateway Church 1111 Dry Hollow Rd, The Dalles, OR 97058.
Donations can be made to Hustler Baseball (PO Box 1397, The Dalles, OR, 97058) or to Meals on Wheels (1112 W. 9th St., The Dalles, OR, 97058).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel (204 E. 4th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058).
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.