Martha Louise Williams, 96, of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on March 23, 2020. Martha was born on Sept. 13, 1923, in Sioux City, Iowa, the daughter of Noah and Lona Tucker. Martha was married to the love of her life, Arther Williams (deceased), on Oct. 23, 1967, and moved to Sunnyside, Wash., in 1971. Following Art’s death in 1997, she moved to The Dalles, Ore., to be closer to her family.
Martha loved to crochet and made beautiful afghans and bedspreads for all her family and extended family. She spent many years volunteering at elementary schools in Sunnyside, Wash., and The Dalles, helping students learn to read. In recent years, she loved volunteering at The Dalles Senior Citizen Center ‘New to You’ store.
Martha is survived by her sister, Florence Cruzen, of Salem, Ore.; four sons, Richard (Glenda) Clark and Wasco, Ore., Bill (Carolee) Clark Springfield, Ore., Lewis (Janet) Disbrow Manteca, Calif., Art Disbrow and partner Pam Martinez of Martinez, Calif.; step-daughter, Janne LeBlanc of Tacoma, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Cathy Disbrow of Santa Maria, Calif.; a number of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Ernest Disbrow; 2 brothers; and 4 sisters.
Martha will be buried with her husband in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, Wash. A Celebration of Life memorial is being postponed due to Coronavirus. Those wishing to sign Martha’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeral homesmith.com
A special thank you to Smith Funeral Home for handling all the burial arrangements.