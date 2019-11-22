Mary Kathleen Wilson passed away September 17, 2019 with her family at her side at her residence in Vancouver, Washington. She was born Mary Kathleen Gordon on June 22, 1925 in Dufur, Ore. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Eric Henry Gordon, her mother Marion Kane Gordon, her brother Wallace Gordon and her sister Jean Mitchell.
Mary grew up in Dufur, Ore., and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1943. She then joined the US Cadet Nurse Corps at The Dalles Hospital School of Nursing (completed 1946). She continued her nursing career at City Isolation Hospital in Portland, Ore. She married Walter Malcolm Fargher (deceased) after he returned from serving in the European Theater in WWII.
Mary is survived by her 4 children. Michael Fargher (Sallie Sloan), Denver, Colo. Jeffray Fargher (Daphne), Ojai, Calif. Malcolm Fargher, The Dalles, Ore., and Jean Jackson (Craig), Battleground, Wash. Her 6 grandchildren, Matt Fargher (Nikole), Gretchen Fargher, Lindsey Anderson (Ryan), Taylor Jackson, Brittaney Nell (Michael), and Kamile Fargher. Also her 6 great grandchildren, Evan Fargher, Thomas Fargher, Elliott Anderson, Decker Anderson, Emma Nell, and Bruce Nell.
Mary was preceded in death by her second husband, Lee Wilson.
Mary was a 60 year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a past member for the Oregon Wheat League and a former winner of the Oregon State Cake Baking competition.
Mary was an accomplished home maker. She excelled at cooking and baking. She loved to entertain and did so throughout her life. She especially loved to prepare meals for her family. Her passions and interests were extensive. They included but were not limited to tennis, downhill skiing, hiking, playing bridge, boating and most of all entertaining family and friends. She travelled extensively by RV around the United States and enjoyed travelling with family to Europe. Throughout her life she made many dear friends. She was a force of energy and had a undeniable zest for life.
A private family memorial will be held to celebrate her amazing life!!