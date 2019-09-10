Michael grew up in Charleston, Mo. In 1971 he moved to The Dalles, Ore., with his dad and sister. He graduated from Wahtonka High School. His two most important jobs were the United States Army (9 years) and Precision Lumber (over 20 years). He always had nothing but respect for his bosses.
Preceding him in death are his son Michael J.W. Duvall (January 29 – March 28, 1987) in Germany; mother, Dorothy Stallings; grandparents Musil, Duvall, Stallings; nephew Ronald Lousignont.
In loving memory he left behind James and Ronell; dad and mom; and families of sisters, Debbie (Chuck), Candy (Mike), Christie and brother Lee; aunt Carolyn and uncle David (Anita); friends Ruben, Murphy, Shirley and Pam.
We will miss him dearly with love and fond memories of times spent with us. Rest in peace Mike. We all loved you.
James Duvall, Ronell Currie and families.