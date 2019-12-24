Former resident of The Dalles, Ore., Michael “Mike” Reynolds passed away while on vacation in Hawaii on Nov. 26, 2019.
Mike graduated from The Dalles High School in 1965 where he played football and wrestled. Mike also played football for Boise State. Mike spent 1½ tours in the Army in Vietnam as a Gunner and then a Crew Chief on Huey Gunships. Mike spent most of his working career as an electrician in Oregon and Alaska.
Mike is survived by his wife, Sylvia; sons, Micah of Soldotna, Alaska, and Mackennon of Missouri; sister Wanda Bennett of Vancouver, Wash.; and brother Mark of Hermiston, Ore.
Mike was proceeded in death by his parents, Marvin and Inez Reynolds of The Dalles, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers Mike’s wishes were for donations to go to the Wounded Warrior Project or Veteran’s of Foreign War.