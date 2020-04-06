Michelle Lei Brace

On June 5, 1972, Shelly was born in The Dalles, Oregon, and passed away Tuesday March 17, 2020, from a sudden illness at the age of 47.
Shelly attended school at District 9 and later moved to Vancouver, Washington.
Shelly was known for her sweet and kind soul. She had a quiet sense of humor and was always compassionate to those in need.
She is survived by her mother Peggy; sister Mary; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews as well as many friends.
It is hard to understand why people are taken from us so early but we are comforted knowing that waiting for her in heaven was her father Michael, who passed away March 7, 2020; her best friend Michelle Carty; and her beloved dog Homer.
We find comfort in the many special memories Shelley gave us during her life. She was a blessing to all who knew her.
A memorial for Shelly and Mike will be held at the Brace family cabin at a later date.