Mike Edward Brace

On June 23, 1949, Mike was born in Stockton, California and passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, from a sudden illness at the age of 70.
Mike attended school at District 9 and started his working life at the family business driving tow trucks for Brace Brothers. He was a gifted mechanic and worked many years for District 12 keeping the school busses rolling.
He had a passion for old cars and loved to tinker in his shop on his ever-growing list of projects. He loved racing his cars in local drag races.
Mike was truly a gentle giant known for his quiet sense of humor and helpful nature.
He leaves behind his wife of 50+ years, Peggy; daughters, Michelle and Mary; father Bud Brace; brothers, Tom, Chris (Bonnie); and sister Sue (Randy); four grandchildren, Mike, Kendra, Cassandra and Buddy; five great-grandchildren, Quinton, Justice, Jackson, Kalista and Finley; many special nieces and nephews; as well as his ever-present sidekick, his dog Willy.
He was preceded in death by his mother JoAnn; and his brother Richard.
A memorial will be held at the Brace family cabin at a later date.