Mildred Rash Reynolds Craber died peacefully, of natural causes, at home on Thurs., Feb. 27, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was born on May 22, 1918, in the tiny town of Powersville, Mo. Her mother died after childbirth and, at age two months, she was sent via train with two aunts to The Dalles, Ore., to be adopted by Walter and Eva Mae [Rash] Reynolds (her maternal aunt). Doctors were not sure if she would survive her first eight months of life, much less the long trip out here. Mildred has resided most of her life in The Dalles.
Her husband of 58½ years, Harold Edward Craber, died in Jan. 1999. They had three children: Donnamae Davidson Grannemann (Glenn), with whom she lived, the late Helen Marie Bellechez (the late Fred) and the late Loren Harold Craber. She outlived her biological siblings: Helen Merle [Shepherd] Banta, Opal [Shepherd] Callen, Cecil Shepherd and Icem Shepherd; nephews, Marvin Shepherd and Conrad “Butch” Craber.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Donnamae Grannemann (Glenn) of The Dalles, five grandchildren: Debbie Ray, Matthew, Chris (Debbie), and Dyanna Davidson; foster grandson: Jimmy Hortiz; great-grandchildren: Patrick, Cherise, Natasha, Megan, and Gabby Davidson; and one great-great granddaughter: Aaliyah Marie Davidson; nephews: Randy Banta (Charlene), Ron Shepherd (Joan), Don Craber, Bob Harris (Betty), and John Harris (Barb); niece: Betty Baugher; sister-in-law, Creth Harris (age 103); and a number of other nieces and nephews.
Mildred attended the first Easter Sunrise Service at Pulpit Rock 96 years ago. She began at Colonel Wright School as a first grader the year the school opened, in September, 1924, and was a 1937 graduate of The Dalles High School, likely the last surviving member.
She was one of the oldest citizens who lived nearly all of her life in The Dalles. She had The Chronicle in her home her entire life and looked forward to its delivery each issue. Son-in-law, Glenn, said, “If you wrote in the margins, she’d read that, too!”
Mildred spent her working years as a retail clerk in several local businesses: JC Penneys, Woolworths, Keith O’Brian and Coast to Coast Hardware, where she spent 18 years in the Housewares Department, retiring around 1983.
Mildred was active in First Christian Church ever since she arrived in The Dalles as an infant. She was involved in youth group activities as a younger person and as a parent, particularly with the Christian Endeavor program. She has served on the Church Board, as a Sunday School teacher, Nursery Worker, Youth Leader, in Women’s Group and was the Church Historian for years. She was the last living charter member of First Christian’s Kum Dubbles Class, which was formed in 1940. Mildred was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for several years.
Mildred was recently interviewed by The Ruralite magazine about having resided briefly in some homes without electricity.
Gratitude is extended to Mildred’s grandchildren, Matt and Dyanna Davidson, for their help in caring for her the last six months of her life, and to Providence Hospice of the Gorge for assistance and encouragement.
Interment was at IOOF Cherry Heights Cemetery, through Spencer, Libby and Powell, on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Memorial gifts may be given to: First Christian Church South Doors Opener Fund, The Dalles Historic Civic Auditorium Matching Fund or Meals on Wheels. You may mail to: “Memorials,” 2921 W 10th St, The Dalles, Oregon 97058-4375 or place them in the basket at the service.
A Celebration of Life date is pending. To be announced later, and will be held at First Christian Church, The Dalles, led by Pastors Mike Wilson and Donnamae Grannemann.”