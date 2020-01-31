Naomi “Nikki” Sullivan

Nikki went home to be with our Lord Jesus on Jan. 6, 2020. She went peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was a loving mom, grandma and aunt and had a strong faith in God.
She was spunky, witty, funny, wonderfully caring and loved by many.
Nikki loved to crochet and make things for her family. She was an avid reader and loved playing on her iPad. She loved to travel but wasn't able to toward the end of her life on this earth.
Nikki was born in Snohomish, Wash., on April 10, 1933, to Gladys and Earl Fitzgerald. She grew up in the Northwest and raised her children in Hood River, Ore., and then she and her late husband, John, settled in The Dalles, Ore.
Nikki was proceeded in death by her husband, John; parents;sister Corinne; brother Irwin; and infant son, Johnny.
She is survived by her sister Genet'; daughters, Kitty (Mike) Filbin, Sandy Crawford; son Ken (Beth) Crawford; stepdaughters Anita (Floyd) Heiser, Sandy Glasow, and Carol Pope; and stepson, Ron (Karen) Sullivan; grandson David Crawford her caregiver; and many other grandkids; great-grandkids; nieces; and nephews.
Graveside services will be held in Hood River at the Idlewild Cemetery on Feb. 8, 2020 at 12 p.m.
There will be a potluck immediately following the services at Ron and Karen's house.