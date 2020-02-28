Norma Jean Massman

Norma passed peacefully with her daughters by her side. She was born in Indiana and raised on her parents’ farm, along with seven siblings. Norma married high school sweetheart, Edward Guy Gahimer, Jr. in 1944. They had three daughters, Carolyn, Linda, and Nancy. Sadly, Guy passed away in April, 1965 and Linda last July. Norma and Guy moved to Oregon, where Guy’s parents (Edward Guy Gahimer, Sr and Rose Theobald Gahimer) had relocated. His dad was a contractor at Bonneville Dam and Guy became an Engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers at Bonneville, McNary and The Dalles Dams, settling here to raise their family.
Guy passed away young and Norma transitioned from homemaker to single working parent, working at The Oregon Bank and later the Federal Land Bank and Production Credit Association. In 1968 she married Ralph Massman, who passed away soon after. She was a member at Gateway Presbyterian Church. In 1976, she moved to Portland and became a Realtor, a job she enjoyed for 40 years. Her license was still active and she enjoyed attending the required classes to maintain it.
Norma made friends easily, enjoyed gardening, collected cook books, avidly searched the web for recipes, and loved ice cream and the color pink. Without question, what she treasured the most was spending time with family. She leaves behind daughters Carolyn Gahimer, Nancy (Gahimer) Collins, son-in-law John Miller, grandchildren Michelle (Miller) Schleh (Kevin Schleh), Craig Miller (Julie Miller), and three great-grandchildren.
Until recently, Norma was a vibrant, active, and fully independent woman. After unforeseen complications, God’s timing prevailed. Her family misses her dearly, but knows they’ll see her again.
Her full obituary and memorial service details are at www.springerandson.com, where condolences may be left for her family.