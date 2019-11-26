Nyle “Sonny” Rodelle Hill, Jr., age 73, a resident of The Dalles Oregon Veterans Home, died at Mid-Columbia Medical Center on November 6, 2019, due to complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Sonny was born April 3, 1946, in Seattle, Wash., to Nyle and Dorothy (Davis) Hill. The family lived in The Dalles prior to WWII and moved back in 1947. He grew up in The Dalles and attended Court Street School, The Dalles Junior High and The Dalles High. He was a member of the class of 1964 – Go Indians!
He joined the U.S. Army after high school and was stationed in Korea during his enlistment. Sonny returned home after his military service and joined Laborers Union Local 1129, starting his career in the construction industry. He met Bonnie Stratton in The Dalles and they were married on July 18, 1967.
Sonny and his family moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1968, where he continued to work in the construction industry. He worked primarily in the Anchorage area. He also worked on Amchitka Island, Alaska periodically 1968-1971, during the era of testing atomic bombs in the Aleutian Islands. The construction of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline found him working in Valdez, Alaska during his time in Alaska, he built his own home in Houston, a small town outside of Anchorage.
The family moved to the Seattle area where they lived for several years. They returned to Alaska to live near their daughter in Fairbanks, where Sonny and Bonnie worked for Walmart. After many years living in Fairbanks, they returned to Washington and then eventually retired in The Dalles.
Sonny enjoyed woodworking and gardening, skills he learned from his father. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a retired member of Laborers Union Local 341, Anchorage.
Sonny was preceded in death by his parents’ brothers, Danny and Greg. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of The Dalles; daughter Yvette (Jeff) Hebard of Fairbanks; son, Darin (Jen) Hill; sisters, Darlena (Dee) Hill, Donna (Dick) Smith and Loretta (Jerry) Commander all of The Dalles; brother, Joe Hill of Wasilla, Alaska; grandchildren, Dawson, Allison, Tabitha and Harley; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life after the new year at The Dalles Oregon Veterans Home.