Pamela Jo (Denton) Hubble, age 74, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, November 14, 2019, surrounded by her husband, daughter, and sister-in-law. Pam was born in McMinnville, Ore., to Bill and Ann Denton.
She grew up in Willamina and Sheridan and graduated in 1963 from Sheridan High School. It was at her 10-year class reunion that she ran into her classmate and friend, Bill Hubble. They hit it off and recently celebrated their 45th anniversary.
Pam is survived by her husband Bill; daughter Stephanie; son Justin; grandchildren Ian, Sheridan, Victoria, Gabriel, and Izabella; brother Mike; and sisters Shelley and Shannon.
Pam attended OCE and spent 33 years as an English teacher, teaching in Tacoma, Portland, Ontario, and The Dalles. She loved being a teacher and remained in contact with many of her former students over the years. Between these students, their parents, community members, church friends, fellow volunteers, and friends and family, it was hard for Pam to go anywhere in the state (or the country) without running into someone she knew.
Pam filled her spare time with reading, crafting of all types, musical theater, church groups, traveling with her husband, and volunteering in her community. Most important to her were her family and close friends with whom she spent as much time as possible.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Salem, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pam’s name to Oregon’s Distinguished Young Woman Program 6565 Sunnyside Rd. SE., Salem, Ore., 97306 or The Assistance League of Salem-Keizer 1095 Saginaw St. S. Salem, Ore., 97302.