Patricia Thomsen passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at her residence in Portland, Ore. Born on March 7, 1933 in Portland, she was one of twelve children of Annetta and Charles LaMarche. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1951.
Pat loved working at the Granada Theater in her younger years, where she eventually met her husband Art of 51 years. They shared two children: Dan and Deana. They enjoyed traveling and spending time together at their place in Lincoln City. In her free time Pat could be found playing bridge, volunteering at St. Peter's Landmark, or going out for dessert.
She was funny, kind, and joyful, and well loved. Pat moved to Portland in early 2018 to be closer to her grandchildren and they loved seeing her often. She was born with the gift of gab and could make a friend out of anyone.
A memorial service will be held in The Dalles at Spencer, Libby, and Powell Funeral home on Wednesday, September 18 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Mary’s Academy, The Dalles, OR.