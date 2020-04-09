Pearl Maley, a resident of the Springs at Mill Creek in The Dalles, Ore., died on April 6, 2020. She was born March 1, 1915 in Trout Lake, Wash., to Joseph and Grace Aerni and was raised on the family dairy near Trout Lake. She was one of five children.
Pearl was responsible for milking 11 cows by hand throughout her childhood as well as numerous other farming chores. Perhaps because of this exposure to thousands of hours performing hard physical work, Pearl enjoyed exceptionally good health throughout her 105 years. She was known for her ready smile, happy disposition, natural immunity to illnesses and never taking a prescription drug. She was also kind, generous and always put others first.
In 1933 she graduated from Trout Lake High School and promptly left town to seek her fortune in Portland, Ore. There she met her future husband Max Maley and on February 10, 1939, they were married. She raised five children, managed to work fulltime in retail sales, take care of a large garden and pursue her many hobbies and collections. Pearl loved gardening and crafts, particularly collecting and creating dolls, bears and Christmas tree ornaments and won many awards for her work at county fairs.
Her marriage of almost 59 years to Max was cut short by his death September 20, 1997.
Pearl is survived by her daughter Hedy Lesh of Beaverton; and sons, Terry of Boise, Joe of Sunriver, Steve of Woodburn and Bill of Indian Wells. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Pearl will be scheduled later this summer when it is again safe and restrictions on gathering and travel are lifted.