Randall “Randy” John Bell

Randall John Bell “Randy” passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2019 in Hood River, Ore.
Randy was born in Hood River, to Vernon Thomas Bell and Flora Belle Northern Bell on March 15, 1957. He joined three older brothers, Randy being the runt, 10 years apart from his youngest brother. He grew up on Dee highway and attended the local country schools. He was always a "class clown" and made many friends. He spent his early youth playing school sports, fishing, zipping around on his Mustang bike, and every summer goofing off in the in the strawberry patch.
Randy lost his father at an early age, and was a big support for his mother. They had a special bond and he adored her. She played guitar and that's where the love of music came into play. He got a drum set for Christmas and that was the beginning, and he also played guitar and had the unique ability to pick up just about any instrument and play it. Throughout his life he was playing in one band or another, always a drummer, starting at the age of 10, playing with a country band. In his old age he rarely set up his kit, as he had bought a cajone that mimicked the sound on a more mellow level.
Randy also loved theatre and joined the drama club and later the Hood River Lions Follies, either acting or playing his drums. He always volunteered to play in school programs and spent hours practicing on many occasions to play in an array of High School musicals. He was selfless with his time and energy as PTA president, coaching community youth sports,and loaning out his PA system for events.
As a young man, Randy worked in the food and beverage industry, and did building and construction before becoming a Port employee, and eventually became City of Hood River employee, but his true calling and his gift was caring for others. He worked for the Klahre House and The Next Door, mentoring troubled youth. At the time of his passing Randy worked for The Brokerage, caring for his clients, developmentally challenged adults. He truly had a heart for those he took care of.
What Randy loved most was being a husband and father. He married his wife, Susie (a childhood friend since first grade). He says he fell in love with her the day she sewed up the butt of his pants after ripping them in a bike wreck at the age of 15. They got together when Mt. St. Helens blew. After seven years together they had a shot-gun ceremony. That's how they gage how many years they've been married, but to this day can't remember if it's on the 28th or 29th of October.
Randy had a strong presence in his children's lives and supported them in all of their endeavors with unconditional love. He loved animals, and always had a beloved family dog, Shredder being his first, and a practice dog to see if he and Susie were responsible enough to be parents.
The family enjoyed family reunions and get-togethers, camping, the beach, kayaking, and Disneyland vacations. Every spring Randy would get his Harley ready, waxing it to a high shine for his first trip to the ball field for his first cherry sno-cone, one of many. Randy was a yard man and liked keeping his yard looking good. He also prayed for snow in the winter so he could use his snow plow.
Randy was a man of faith, making sure his children learned about Jesus. His favorite scripture was: James 1:27 "Religion that is pure and undefiled before God, the Father, is this: to visit orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself unstained from the ways of the world."
Randy saw the best in everyone and lived life like, “Every day's a holiday!" He will be forever in our hearts and dearly missed.
Randy is survived by his wife of 31 years, Susie Bell, children Andrew and Kelli, and his dog, Nellie (his bay bay) Brothers Mike Bell from Portland, Pat Bell(Billie) from Idaho, Aunt Jody Northern from California, Aunt Jackie from Washington, sisters by marriage, Peggy Arthur (Mike) from Portland, Karen Timm (Dwight) from Eagle Creek, Lori Fortune (Gene) from Hood River, his beloved in-laws, Nate and Bernice Arthur from Hood River, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon; mother Florabelle; brothers, Vernon; brother-in-law Ron (Bud) Arthur.
Services to celebrate Randy’s life and mourn his passing are planned for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, 2019 at The Bowe Theater at Hood River Valley High School (1220 Indian Creek Rd, Hood River, OR 97031). At 2:00 p.m., a time of continued sharing, food and fellowship The Hood River Elks Lodge (304 Cascade Ave, Hood River, OR 97031).
