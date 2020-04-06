Rebecca Lynn Olsen (maiden name Jones) passed into the beloved care of the Lord Christ, on March 25, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1954, in Salt Lake City, Utah to George and Delores Jones.
She is survived by her two younger sisters, Sandy Anderson and Karen Gary, her children Charles Frank, Sonia Wootten, Kristi Kinkade, and her grandchildren Joseph “Robbie” Johnson, Noah Wootten, Jonah Frank, and Elijah Frank.
Rebecca, known as Becky, graduated from The Dalles High School in 1972. She had many friends that she knew and loved from her adolescence in The Dalles. She attended Eastern Oregon University, in La Grande, Oregon, where she met Peter Frank. They were married and moved to Alaska where they were blessed with the births of Charles and Sonia in 1974 and 1975, respectively.
Becky moved from Alaska to Oregon to be close to her mother, Delores. She later married Pete Ham, and moved to Pasco, Washington, where she celebrated the birth of her youngest daughter Kristi in 1978. Becky and her family moved to Goldendale, Washington in 1984, where she was very happy to be closer to her extended family in The Dalles.
Becky worked at important positions within her communities. She loved working in the Goldendale Head Start Program, where she made many friends and gained a reputation for community service through loving care of children and families. Later she worked at the Goldendale Counseling and Resource Center where she began her true calling as an advocate for clients and their families. Most recently, she was a case manager for Oregon Adult Protective Services (APS). Becky was known for her work ethic, her belief in the dignity of life and human rights for all people, and her love for her community.
Becky retired from APS to be with family and to enjoy her grandchildren. She considered her family her greatest love in life, and her most outstanding achievement. She is deeply loved by her three children, four grandsons, sisters, and her extended family. Her prominence and loving presence will be missed by her family and friends.
In retirement, Becky was a loving, compassionate person within her community, always helping those in need. Becky was generous with her time, right up to the point of her passing, sewing masks for Mid Columbia Medical Center and her family.
Becky was known for her extraordinary care in cultivating warm, empathic friendships. Her many friends and family are encouraged to remember her easy laughter, her warm presence, and to be at peace in a lasting memory of joy. She was a woman of faith, and she is at home with her beloved mother, Delores, in the presence of the Lord.
Family and friends will be contacted about memorial services in the future when it is possible to gather in groups large enough to celebrate the life of Becky Olsen.