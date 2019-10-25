Richard James Darnielle

Richard (Rick) James Darnielle was born August 6, 1961, to Jim and Leah Darnielle. He was a lifelong resident of The Dalles, Ore. He passed away on October 21, 2019, after battling illness for many years.
Rick was raised in the 8 Mile Creek area, all during his childhood, where he loved being on the ranch with his father and grandfather. He learned all that he could about farming and ranching, which was his passion in life.
In 1981, he married his sweetheart, Sharon Nodurft, and in 1984 they had their first child, Cody James. Soon to follow in 1991, their second child was born, Shayn Anthony. Rick was always proud to show his sons the wholesome way of life as a farmer, rancher, hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the time that was spent with close friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Darnielle; grandparents, Harry and Dorothy Darnielle.
He is survived by Sharon Darnielle of The Dalles; sons, Cody (Kimberly) Darnielle of The Dalles, Shayn (Hayley) Darnielle of North Dakota; grandsons, Jaxen and Noah Darnielle (Cody and Kimberly).
A remembrance of life will be held on November 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Sorosis Park Shelter.