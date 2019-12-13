Robert “Bob” Eugene McCracken

Robert Eugene McCracken, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 after recovering from heart surgery. Bob was a veteran of the US Air Force and during his retirement was a carpenter. He loved to use his woodworking skills to bless others and many beautiful pieces he hand crafted will remain in the family and be a remembrance of him for many generations to come. Bob was married to his wife Nadine of 53 years. He leaves behind not only his wife, but 4 children: Diane, Kevin, Carole, and Rick; 4 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. His family is thankful that during Thanksgiving they were able to see Bob happy and say goodbye for the last time. Bob was a devout Christian and is now in Heaven rejoicing with the Lord.