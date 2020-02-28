Roberta Jean Miller

Roberta Jean (Bobbie) Miller passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
A resident of The Dalles for several decades, she had recently moved to a Beaverton care facility.
Bobbie arrived with her family in 1971 and spent many years active in churches and politics.
Her name (plus ghost-writing for others) was a constant in the Chronicle opinion pages.
Bobbie was born on a ranch near Torrington Wyoming on April 13, 1933, the youngest of eight siblings. Life on a prairie ranch was tough but rewarding, raising almost all of their own food. One of her fondest memories of childhood was when her father returned from town and surprised her with the birthday gift of a pet rabbit, left in the chicken coop for her to find when doing her chores. Canned beef was a favorite treat.
Later in her high school years, her family briefly lived in Colorado, where she met her husband Dick and married him after he returned from service in the Korean War. They raised three children: Kenton (deceased), Ronda, and Chris.
In retirement, she took Dick traveling around the world by earning trips through a Christmas product sales company and spent many winters with him in Arizona.
She is survived by his daughter Ronda, son-in-law Brian; son Chris, daughter-in-law April; daughter-in-law Tammy; 6 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 2819 W. 10th Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97508.