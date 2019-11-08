Russell and Ellene Farley were married in Springfield, Oregon, and then they moved to Portland, Ore. to The Dalles, Ore. back to Portland and back to Eugene. Where they both lived until they passed away peacefully. Russ died on October 29, 2014, at home, while cared for by his wife and son Michael. Ellene died on October 12, 2019, at home, while cared for by Michael.
They graduated from Eugene Bible College, and Russ was a University of Oregon graduate. They both loved The Lord Jesus and raised their kids to love GOD also.
They had three children: Russell, Michael and Sandra and they are survived by Michael and Sandra. They have six grandchildren and several great grandkids.
There will be a service in their honor on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Portland Christian Center. All donations can be given to Gung Ho Ministries, Beaverton, Ore. If you can’t make it to the service, please make it to Heaven, Russ and Ellene will be Overjoyed to see you there.
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.