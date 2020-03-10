Sandra Irene Sexton passed away March 5, 2020, peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. Sandra was born December 26, 1940, in Superior Wisc., the youngest of three daughters, to Charles and Mabel Ponkow.
In 1946, Sandra moved with her parents to The Dalles, Ore., where her father helped work on the old highway and her mother worked at The Dalles General Hospital. Sandra proudly worked for Mid-Columbia Medical Center for 27 years, as their “Medicare Biller.”
She was the self-appointed ‘haircut’ reminder for all the men in the office and was not shy about telling her bosses when it was time to visit the barber.
Sandra loved baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves. She was thrilled with her retirement gift from MCMC, which was an all-expense paid trip to Atlanta to see her beloved Atlanta Braves in their home stadium.
Sandra was very active with her 1959 graduating class from The Dalles High School, and when her health allowed, participated in the planning and attending of her class reunions, the most recent was her 60th class reunion.
Sandra’s greatest joy was her granddaughters and great-grandchildren. In April 2018, Sandra was blessed beyond measure to get the first ‘boy’ baby to be born in five generations, welcoming her great-grandson to the family.
Sandra is survived by her daughters and son-in- laws, Deanna Barnhouse (Tom), Debbie Wentz-Cantrell (Michael); granddaughters, Rebekah Larsen (Jered), Rheid Wentz (Jose Regalado); great-grandchildren, Layla, Gracelyn and Levi (plus 2 bonus “greats”, Harlan and Wesley). She was “Aunty” to many and loved her nieces and nephews, making every effort to attend graduations, weddings, showers and birthdays.
Sandra will be laid to rest at Three-Mile Cemetery, (aka Park Lawn), Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m., with luncheon, laughter and memory sharing directly following, at the Fort Dalles Riders Association Club 1023 Irvine Street, The Dalles, Oregon 97058.
Public is encouraged to attend both, as Sandra would have wanted it that way.
Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice of the Gorge.