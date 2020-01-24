Sherry Holliday was born on August 6, 1944, in Hood River, Ore., to Ed and Cleo Adams. She died January 15, 2020, at her home in Maupin, Ore., with close family present. She was 75 years old.
Sherry started school in Tygh Valley, Ore. Her parents divorced and her mother remarried. The family traveled for work in the construction business.
Her high school attendance began in Maupin but she graduated from Sandy High School in 1962. She and her mother both attended beauty college in Bend and Portland, Ore., enjoying a close bond that she often talked about.
In 1964, she married Gary Petty and went to work at Textronix in Beaverton, Ore. They were blessed with a son, Tony, in 1972. After a divorce, Sherry reconnected with a high school sweetheart, Ron Holliday, and they married in 1978, blending a family of 3 boys.
Sherry began a long service to her community by becoming a volunteer EMT in 1980 and joining the Southern Wasco County ambulance service. She was appointed secretary/manager, a job she dearly loved. She served on the ambulance for 34 years, getting grants and purchasing many ambulances over the years, and a new ambulance garage. She helped write the original ASA plan for Wasco County and then years later helped rewrite it.
Sherry was elected to the Maupin City Council and then Mayor in 1987, the town’s first woman to hold that office. She was re-elected to the position seven times, serving 13 years. In 2003, she was appointed Wasco County Commissioner, again breaking the glass ceiling as the first woman to serve that role. She served a total of ten years, retiring January 3, 2013.
A sample of the many certificates and awards she received over the years included an appreciation for outstanding service as mayor; Mid-Columbia Council of Governments award for the Maupin Visitor’s Center project; Youth Think 2012 recognition of support and belief in the youth of Wasco County; Deschutes Watershed Improvement Award, 2013; and the Director’s Medal, which recognizes an individual who has substantially contributed to the EMS system for the State of Oregon.
Sherry served the citizens of Maupin and Wasco County with compassion and fairness, advocating for people and speaking her mind. Her integrity and honesty made her a role model for others. She was a mentor and dear friend to many, and she will be missed more than words can express.
Sherry was preceded in death by her mother Cleo Delco; stepfather Ray Delco; father Ed Adams; brothers, Terry and Toby Adams; and the love of her life, husband Ron Holliday. She is survived by sons, Tony Petty of Portland, Todd Holliday of Tygh Valley, Troy Holliday of Yucca Valley, Calif.; and grandson Justin Holiday.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to Southern Wasco County Ambulance Service in Maupin; Home At Last; or Rowena Wildlife Clinic.